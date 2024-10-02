Fantasy Football
George Kittle headshot

George Kittle Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 6:36pm

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle (ribs) won't take part in Wednesday's practice, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

After Shanahan termed Kittle day-to-day Monday, it comes as no surprise that the 49ers are taking a cautious approach with the veteran tight end, especially considering all the injuries that have affected the skill positions through just four games this season. Kittle will have two more chances for on-field work this week before San Francisco potentially tags him with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cardinals.

George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
