George Kittle Injury: Still nursing rib injury

Kittle was a limited participant on the 49ers' practice estimate Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Kittle played through his rib injury in Week 4's 24-23 loss to Arizona, and finished with eight receptions (12 targets) for 64 yards and a touchdown. It looks like the issue is still bothering him, but he was at least still able to log a limited practice estimate. More clarity on his status will come as the week progresses. The veteran tight end has hauled in 23 passes (29 targets) for 225 yards and three touchdowns across four games. Eric Saubert would presumably be next-man-up if Kittle's injury happens to worsen in this short week.