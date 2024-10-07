Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
George Kittle headshot

George Kittle Injury: Still nursing rib injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 7, 2024 at 7:09pm

Kittle was a limited participant on the 49ers' practice estimate Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Kittle played through his rib injury in Week 4's 24-23 loss to Arizona, and finished with eight receptions (12 targets) for 64 yards and a touchdown. It looks like the issue is still bothering him, but he was at least still able to log a limited practice estimate. More clarity on his status will come as the week progresses. The veteran tight end has hauled in 23 passes (29 targets) for 225 yards and three touchdowns across four games. Eric Saubert would presumably be next-man-up if Kittle's injury happens to worsen in this short week.

George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News