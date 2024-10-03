George Kittle Injury: Working on side Thursday

Kittle (ribs) was seen working on the side at the beginning of Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle was in uniform, but he didn't participate in any of the individual work in front of the media. If he doesn't practice for a second day in a row, he'll have just one more chance Friday to get in some work before he potentially enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals. Coach Kyle Shanahan termed Kittle day-to-day Monday, so even if the tight end doesn't mix into any drills this week, he seemingly has a decent chance to play Week 5.