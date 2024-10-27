George Kittle News: Active in Week 8

Kittle (foot) is active for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Kittle tended to a foot sprain during Week 8 prep, limiting him to a pair of capped sessions Thursday and Friday and leaving his status up in the air for Sunday. Having said that, he'll be available to San Francisco's offense this weekend along with WR Deebo Samuel (illness). The pair should be the team's featured pass catchers for the foreseeable future with WR Brandon Aiyuk (knee) out for the season and WR Jauan Jennings (hip) sidelined for a second straight contest.