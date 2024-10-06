George Kittle News: Extends TD streak to three games

Kittle (ribs) finished with eight receptions (12 targets) for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Arizona.

Kittle overcame a limited practice week to suit up and deliver his third touchdown in as many starts for fantasy managers Sunday. He wound up tying wideout Brandon Aiyuk for the team lead in targets while catching the team's lone passing touchdown. The 30-year-old Kittle carries a 23-225-3 receiving line through four games ahead of a crucial matchup between NFC West contenders when the 49ers visit the Seahawks on Thursday.