George Kittle News: Leads injured receiving crew

Kittle secured six of seven targets for 128 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 win over Dallas.

Kittle went off against Dallas in a primetime matchup, leading his team in all receiving categories while catching Brock Purdy's lone touchdown pass. The 49ers were already shorthanded before losing wideout Deebo Samuel (ribs) to injury in this contest, so Kittle may be asked to do even more as the season progresses. For now, the San Francisco will enter its bye week and rest multiple injured starters ahead of a Nov. 10 tilt against Tampa Bay. The eccentric tight end has been a fantasy stud through eight games, producing a 40/503/7 receiving line for managers.