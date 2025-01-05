George Kittle News: Suiting up in Week 18

Kittle (ankle/hamstring) is listed as active Sunday in Arizona, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Kittle has been a regular on 49ers practice reports this season, with ankle and hamstring injuries capping him to a pair of limited sessions during Week 18 prep. He'll avoid missing his third game of the season Sunday, but he won't be working with No. 1 QB Brock Purdy (elbow). Instead, Joshua Dobbs will be under center, while Kittle will be taking on a Cardinals defense that allowed him to go for 8-64-1 on 12 targets back in Week 5.