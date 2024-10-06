Fantasy Football
George Kittle headshot

George Kittle News: Suiting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

Kittle (ribs) is listed as active Sunday versus the Cardinals, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Kittle will continue to play through the rib injury that briefly resulted in a questionable to return tag last Sunday against the Patriots. The issue capped him to only one limited practice (Friday) during Week 5 prep, but considering he finished Week 4 with a 94 percent snap share, he should be able to handle a similar workload this weekend. Assuming he garners enough looks from QB Brock Purdy, Kittle is in a good spot to produce against an Arizona defense that has allowed the fifth-most YPT (8.65) to opposing tight ends this season.

George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
