Giovanni Ricci News: Going to Twin Cities
Minnesota signed Ricci on Tuesday.
In a corresponding transaction, the Vikings released linebacker Matt Harmon. Ricci was dropped by Cleveland in 2024 before signing a futures deal with New England back in February, and he's now changing uniforms again. He'll probably need to impress Minnesota's coaching staff during training camp to crack the final 53-man roster for 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now