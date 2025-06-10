Menu
Giovanni Ricci News: Going to Twin Cities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Minnesota signed Ricci on Tuesday.

In a corresponding transaction, the Vikings released linebacker Matt Harmon. Ricci was dropped by Cleveland in 2024 before signing a futures deal with New England back in February, and he's now changing uniforms again. He'll probably need to impress Minnesota's coaching staff during training camp to crack the final 53-man roster for 2025.

Giovanni Ricci
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
