Grant Calcaterra News: Another start likely awaits

Calcaterra is expected to serve as the Eagles' top pass-catching tight end in Sunday's game against the Bengals with Dallas Goedert (hamstring) ruled out for the contest.

With Goedert sitting out the Week 7 win over the Giants and missing most of the Week 6 win over the Browns with the hamstring injury, Calcaterra has taken on an expanded role. He's played at least 70 percent of the offensive snaps in both contests, combining for five receptions for 72 yards on five targets. With all of the Eagles' other key pass-catching options available, Calcaterra profiles as a tertiary target for quarterback Jalen Hurts and likely won't represent a bankable fantasy option in Week 8.