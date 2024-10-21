Grant Calcaterra News: One catch as top tight end

Calcaterra served as the Eagles' No. 1 tight end in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Giants but caught just one pass for five yards.

Calcaterra saw plenty of playing time in the absence of Dallas Goedert (hamstring), but the Eagles didn't make him a significant part of the gameplan. That wasn't necessarily his fault, as the team's rushing attack was so successful that they only attempted 15 passes in total, leaving very few targets to go around. Calcaterra could be the top tight end again next week if Goedert remains out, but he's never had more than four catches in a game (and has only once had more than two) despite filling in for Goedert on multiple occasions in recent years.