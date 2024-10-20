Grant Calcaterra News: Poised to start Sunday

Calcaterra lined up with the Eagles' first-team offense during pregame warmups and looks set to start at tight end Sunday against the Giants, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

He'll be filling in for Dallas Goedert, who has been ruled out for Week 7 after injuring his hamstring in last Sunday's win over the Browns. After Goedert was limited to just three snaps Week 6, Calcaterra stepped in to play 57 snaps and finished with four catches for 67 yards on four targets. Calcaterra is a quality pass catcher but isn't especially adept as a blocker, so No. 2 tight end Jack Stoll could be in store for plenty of playing time behind him on running downs or when extra pass protection is needed.