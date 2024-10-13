Grant Calcaterra News: Steps up in Goedert's absence

Calcaterra caught all four of his targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns.

Dallas Goedert (hamstring) was injured on the Eagles' first drive of the game and didn't return, leaving Calcaterra as the team's top tight end. The 2022 sixth-round pick took advantage of the opportunity to put together the most productive game of his career, highlighted by a 34-yard reception in the second quarter that helped set up an A.J. Brown touchdown. If Goedert is forced to miss a Week 7 contest against the Giants, Calcaterra figured to get the start, although Albert Okwuegbunam (core muscle) could be ready to come off IR by then and compete for snaps as well.