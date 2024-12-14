Fantasy Football
Grant DuBose headshot

Grant DuBose Injury: Activated for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

DuBose (shoulder), who remains questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Texans, was activated off injured reserve Saturday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

DuBose played only two games this season before landing on IR due to a shoulder injury. He's been working his way back since and was able to log a trio of limited practices this week. Prior to his injury, DuBose was working as a depth wideout and made one catch on three targets for 13 yards over 37 offensive snaps.

Grant DuBose
Miami Dolphins
