Box Score Breakdown: Week 2 Snaps, Personnel and Usage

It started with Tua Tagovailoa 's concussion Thursday night, leaving Skylar Thompson under center for an offense with three players that had top-30 ADPs. The bad news continued with a Friday afternoon bombshell on RB Christian McCaffrey , who is now on injured reserve, followed by an announcement shortly thereafter that WR A.J. Brown had suffered a mid-week hamstring injury. Brown was downgraded to 'out' Sunday morning, right around the time Jaguars TE Evan Engram suffered his own hamstring injury during pregame warmups. At some point in there — I don't remember exactly when — we learned that Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown (shoulder) is likely out for the season.

No beating around the bush — this was the worst week I can remember for fantasy-relevant injuries. I've been working with RotoWire for more than a decade and have played fantasy football since I was in high school in the mid-aughts. Perhaps there's been a crueler week during that time, but if so, I can't recall it.

It started with Tua Tagovailoa's concussion Thursday night, leaving Skylar Thompson under center for an offense with three players that had top-30 ADPs. The bad news continued with a Friday afternoon bombshell on RB Christian McCaffrey, who is now on injured reserve, followed by an announcement shortly thereafter that WR A.J. Brown had suffered a mid-week hamstring injury. Brown was downgraded to 'out' Sunday morning, right around the time Jaguars TE Evan Engram suffered his own hamstring injury during pregame warmups. At some point in there — I don't remember exactly when — we learned that Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown (shoulder) is likely out for the season.

Then came the actual games, which brought early exits for high-end fantasy starters Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp, Joe Mixon and Isiah Pacheco, as well as lesser players of some relevance like Tyjae Spears Taysom Hill, Tank Bigsby and MarShawn Lloyd. QBs Anthony Richardson, Jayden Daniels and Justin Herbert also got hurt but either continued playing or returned in short order after brief departures.

The glut of injuries overshadows other storylines, including a second straight week that was extremely run-heavy by modern standards — a trend that's massively accelerated this season after nudging in that direction the past couple years. Teams are averaging 4.51 YPC (the record of 4.46 was set in 2022) and 123.5 rushing yards per game (the most since 1987), while pass volume is at a 30-year-low in terms of both attempts per team game (30.5) and yards (193.2, including sack yardage subtracted).

Through ~2 weeks, we're seeing a massive dip in snaps, pass rate and touchdowns by NFL offenses. What the heck is going on? — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 16, 2024

Unsurprisingly, we're seeing a whole lot of fantasy disappointment among QBs, WRs and TEs, whereas things are going better for RBs, albeit with the usual stipulation of numerous injuries. The dips in both passing volume and passing efficiency are continuations of trends from the past two seasons, only now it's happening at warp speed after inching in that direction in 2022 and 2023.

It's something I'll explore in more detail as the week progresses and I wrote my other articles, but for now, we'll focus on all the details of Week 2 roles and usage in the 15 game breakdowns below. Note that the final four columns of each team's stat table show numbers from Weeks 1-2 combined — snap share, route share, target share and air yards share. The preceding columns are for Week 2 only.

Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 15 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

Bills (31) at Dolphins (10) Bills (31) atDolphins (10)

Bills Personnel: 11 - 58% / 12 - 4% / 6OL - 20% Bills Personnel:- 58% /- 4% / 6OL - 20%

45 Plays — 20 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 13-of-19 for 139 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 1 scramble

Note: Final four columns show shares (snap/route/target/air yards) for Weeks 1 and 2 combined.

WR Keon Coleman led the Bills in routes for a second straight week and played 91% of snaps, but it was another low-volume passing game for Buffalo , and with Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid combining for half of the targets and 63 percent of the yardage. Shakir was the No. 2 WR in terms of snaps/routes for a second straight week, but he easily outproduced Coleman, catching each of his team-high five targets.

, and with Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid combining for half of the targets and 63 percent of the yardage. Kincaid played only 42% of snaps but got 79% route share , tied with Mack Hollins for third on the team. Curtis Samuel , meanwhile, was merely the No. 4 WR again, taking 26% of snaps and 42% route share . Samuel was at 28% and 32%, respectively, in the season opener. He can be cut in most fantasy leagues, even though the Bills will probably need more from him at some point.

, tied with Mack Hollins for third on the team. RB James Cook played eight of 10 snaps in Q1 (one TD), five of 15 in Q2 (two more TDs), seven of nine in Q3 and then one of 11 in Q4. Cook played 58% of snaps overall before the fourth quarter , with Ty Johnson subbing in for a lot of obvious passing situations and Ray Davis occasionally coming in on early downs. Davis took carries on three consecutive plays in the second quarter, but he played just five of 34 snaps (15%) before the final quarter . Six of his 10 touches came on Buffalo's final two drives. Prior to Davis getting the final six carries, Cook accounted for 12 of Buffalo's 19 RB opportunities. That's not workhorse usage, but it's also not bad, especially given that he scored three TDs and took 22 of 29 RB opps. the week before. Through two games, Cook has taken 71% of the RB opportunities in non-garbage-time situations. His share of the touches is larger than his share of the snaps, in part because a lot of the work he's losing is to Johnson in obvious passing situations (and Johnson blocks on a bunch of those snaps).

, with Ty Johnson subbing in for a lot of obvious passing situations and Ray Davis occasionally coming in on early downs.

Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 51% / 12 - 16% / 21 - 25% Personnel:- 51% /- 16% / 21 - 25%

75 Plays — 43 DBs — 7.3 aDOT — 25-of-39 for 225 yards — 1 TD, 3 INTs, 2 sacks, 2 scrambles

QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered an ugly-looking concussion in the third quarter while scrambling for a first down. Skylar Thompson played the rest of the game and completed eight of 14 passes for 80 yards, without a TD or interception.

while scrambling for a first down. Skylar Thompson played the rest of the game and completed eight of 14 passes for 80 yards, without a TD or interception. RB De'Von Achane played at least 63% of snaps in each of the first three quarters and curiously got a few touches in garbage time after some other starters had been removed. He scored the team's only TD and piled up 165 yards on 29 opportunities, while Jeff Wilson and Jaylen Wright combined for seven opportunities and 16 yards . Wilson left the game with an oblique injury, but it was weird to see Achane getting touches over Wright in garbage time, especially with Raheem Mostert (chest) out of action. Achane played only five of Miami's 17 snaps in the fourth quarter but caught four passes for 48 yards on those plays, thus finishing with seven catches for a second straight week. Achane has been targeted on 14 of his 42 routes (33%) this season and caught all 14 passes, with a number of those being schemed/designed targets with pre-snap intention of throwing to him. Wright took 10 of his 17 snaps in the fourth quarter, with only 15% snap share before the final frame.

and curiously got a few touches in garbage time after some other starters had been removed. . WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were pulled from the game early. Prior to the fourth quarter, Hill led the team with 86% route share and Waddle was right behind at 82%. Robbie Chosen and Grant DuBose replaced Hill/Waddle in garbage time, after being the targets on Tagovailoa's interceptions earlier in the game (the first one bounced off DuBose when he got open but didn't turn his head around to look for the ball).

TE Jonnu Smith played less than half the snaps for a second straight week yet led the Dolphins with 68% route share , running a route on 28 of his 32 snaps. He ran a route on 26 of 19 snaps the week before, so it seems his presence on the field is a run/pass tell, although that might not matter given that a lot of his snaps are in obvious passing situations anyway (and a lot of Miami's throws are pseudo-runs like screens and swing passes). Smith ran routes on only four of nine dropbacks in the first quarter but got 75% route share and 48% snap share thereafter and finished with a team-high-tying seven targets.

, running a route on 28 of his 32 snaps. He ran a route on 26 of 19 snaps the week before, so it seems his presence on the field is a run/pass tell, although that might not matter given that a lot of his snaps are in obvious passing situations anyway (and a lot of Miami's throws are pseudo-runs like screens and swing passes).

Stock ⬆️: QB Skylar Thompson + TE Jonnu Smith / WR Khalil Shakir

Stock ⬇️: WR Curtis Samuel

Bills Injuries 🚑: LB Terrel Bernard (pectoral)

Dolphins Injuries 🚑: QB Tua Tagovailoa (head) / RB Jeff Wilson (oblique) / LT Terron Armstead (shoulder)

Buccaneers (20) at Lions (16) Buccaneers (20) atLions (16)

Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 62% / 12 - 30% Buccaneers Personnel:- 62% /- 30%

47 Plays — 28 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 12-of-19 for yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 5 sacks, 4 scrambles

RB Rachaad White missed a few snaps in the first half with a groin injury but ended up with 70% snap share and 11 of the 18 RB opportunities . White now has 32 of the 50 RB opps. (64%) this year, with Bucky Irving taking each of the other 18. The Bucs clearly prefer White in obvious passing situations, and for good reason, but this could become something like a 50-50 split otherwise (it's been closer to 60-40 so far, with White taking 25 carries to Irving's 16).

. WR Chris Godwin had each of Tampa's first seven receptions , going over 100 yards (and scoring a TD) before any of his teammates caught a pass. He's up to 33% target share on the season, with Mike Evans at 24%, White at 14% and everyone else 10% or lower.

, going over 100 yards (and scoring a TD) before any of his teammates caught a pass. He's up to 33% target share on the season, with Mike Evans at 24%, White at 14% and everyone else 10% or lower. Godwin, Evans, Jalen McMillan and TE Cade Otton all topped 80% route share.

Chris Godwin loving life in the Buccaneers new scheme with 65% of snaps from the slot. Through two games: 23.5 fantasy points per game

82% route participation

33% targets

38% air yards Layup matchups against Commanders and Lions but Godwin looking like a WR2 in this role. — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) September 15, 2024

Lions Personnel: 11 - 65% / 12 - 28% Personnel:- 65% /- 28%

83 Plays — 58 DBs — 7.3 aDOT — 35-of-56 for 324 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 0 sacks, 2 scrambles

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown had a huge day thanks to 19 targets, but he was injured on the last of those targets and missed the final five snaps of the game . Coach Dan Campbell downplayed ARSB's injury after the game. Tim Patrick was the No. 3 receiver in this one, promoted from the practice squad, and he ended up running the same number of routes (38%) as No. 3 receiver Kalif Raymond.

. The massive passing volume wasn't just a product of game script. Detroit threw early and often, which is kind of odd for a team with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery even if the Bucs have a reputation for strong run defense. Detroit started the game with four straight dropbacks, including a downfield interception intended for WR Jameson Williams on the very first play and then a 50-yard completion to Williams on the second play.

Playing from behind favored more playing time for Gibbs, but Montgomery still got 11 carries (including a one-yard TD) and four targets. Their roles look pretty much the same as what we saw in the second half of last season; Gibbs has 24 carries and 13 targets through two games, with Montgomery at 28 and five . Both remain solid fantasy starters, and Gibbs probably needs a Monty injury if he's going to progress beyond mid/low-end RB1 status.

. Both remain solid fantasy starters, and Gibbs probably needs a Monty injury if he's going to progress beyond mid/low-end RB1 status. Williams didn't seem too bothered by the ankle injury that had him listed as questionable, playing 91% of snaps while finishing second on the team in targets (11) and taking a carry for 15 yards. Williams is at 25% target share and 47% air-yard share through two weeks, making him at least a WR3 in fantasy.

(11) and taking a carry for 15 yards. TE Sam LaPorta was targeted just three times on 43 routes, leaving him at 10% target share through two weeks , well behind ARSB/Williams/Gibbs. It's especially concerning for LaPorta because the Lions have attempted a league-high 84 passes, whereas teams like Buffalo, Pittsburgh, New Orleans and the Chargers have attempted fewer than 50 and thus provide less signal for target/AY shares.

, well behind ARSB/Williams/Gibbs. It's especially concerning for LaPorta because the Lions have attempted a league-high 84 passes, whereas teams like Buffalo, Pittsburgh, New Orleans and the Chargers have attempted fewer than 50 and thus provide less signal for target/AY shares. DE Aidan Hutchinson sacked Baker Mayfield five times on 28 dropbacks.

Stock ⬆️: WR Jameson Williams / WR Chris Godwin

Stock ⬇️: TE Sam LaPorta

Buccaneers Injuries 🚑: DT Vita Vea (knee)

Lions Injuries 🚑: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (leg/knee) / LB Alex Anzalone (concussion) / CB Terrion Arnold (finger)

Colts (10) at Packers (16) Colts (10) atPackers (16)

Colts Personnel: 11 - 81% / 12 - 15% Colts Personnel:- 81% /- 15%

53 Plays — 37 DBs — 12.0 aDOT — 17-of-34 for 204 yards — 1 TD, 3 INTs, 1 sacks, 2 scrambles

RB Jonathan Taylor played 85% of snaps through three quarters and had 16 of the 17 RB opportunities, but he didn't play at all in the fourth quarter . Taylor said he wasn't injured , which would mean the Colts chose to rotate Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson down the stretch rather than using one of their best players. Odd, especially on a day when Taylor took his 14 touches for 135 yards.

. WR Alec Pierce led the team in routes (89%) and tied for the lead with seven targets en route to a 5-56-1 receiving line, while Adonai Mitchell lost a bunch of playing time to Ashton Dulin . Josh Downs (ankle) could be back as soon as Week 3, potentially costing Michell even more playing time. Pierce is playing well and has a lot of experience under coach Shane Steichen.

. WR Michael Pittman is at 30% target share for the season. His portion/percentage isn't the problem; it just looks like he's eating from a small pie.

Steichen says Jonathan Taylor's absence in the 4Q was due to throwing the ball more. Keeping Taylor on the sideline was NOT because of pass blocking ability - more so, wanting to get Trey Sermon reps.@WISHNews8 | #Colts | #ForTheShoe — Angela Moryan (@AngelaMoryanTV) September 16, 2024

Packers Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 31% Personnel:- 69% /- 31%

67 Plays — 18 DBs — 5.6 aDOT — 12-of-14 for 122 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 4 scrambles

The Packers went ultra-run-heavy with Malik Willis filling in for Jordan Love (MCL).

RB Josh Jacobs lost a fumble early but nonetheless took 67% of snaps and 32 of 44 RB opportunities while rushing for 151 yards RB MarShawn Lloyd made his NFL debut after a summer hamstring injury and split backup work about 50/50 with Emanuel Wilson . Lloyd hurt his ankle on Green Bay's second-to-last drive . Jacobs has taken 51 of the 67 RB opportunities (76%).

TE Tucker Kraft played far more snaps than Luke Musgrave again, but it was a somewhat smaller gap (79% to 43%) after Kraft had a 95/26 advantage the previous week.

WR Romeo Doubs leads the team in targets, routes and air yards this year. His 90% route share is solidly ahead of second place Jayden Reed (75%) and Kraft (75%).

this year. His 90% route share is solidly ahead of second place Jayden Reed (75%) and Kraft (75%). WR Dontayvion Wicks was targeted on four of eight routes (57% share) and put up 3-26-1, bouncing back after 43% route share and a couple big mistakes in the season opener. Christian Watson, meanwhile, wasn't targeted at all, with his route share dipping from 73% in Week 1 to 57% in Week 2 (not especially telling given the tiny sample of pass plays, but it's discouraging for Watson to have just five targets and 13 yards on 35 routes this year.



Stock ⬆️: RB Josh Jacobs

Stock ⬇️: WR Christian Watson / WR Adonai Mitchell

Colts Injuries 🚑: DT DeForest Buckner (ankle) / DE Laiatu Latu (hip)

Packers Injuries 🚑: RB MarShawn Lloyd (ankle) / G Jordan Morgan (shoulder)

Raiders (26) at Ravens (23) Raiders (26) atRavens (23)

Raiders Personnel: 11 - 65% / 12 - 25% Raiders Personnel:- 65% /- 25%

60 Plays — 43 DBs — 6.3 aDOT — 30-of-38 for 276 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 5 sacks, 0 scrambles

TE Brock Bowers was right around his Week 1 rates for snap and route share , which were solid yet not quite optimal, but that didn't stop him from having a huge game with 9-98-0 on nine targets. Bowers has been targeted on 17 of 53 routes this year (32%) , catching 15 of those passes while easily ranking second on the Raiders in target and AY share.

, which were solid yet not quite optimal, but that didn't stop him from having a huge game with 9-98-0 on nine targets. RB Alexander Mattison scored a one-yard TD in the third quarter but got just three touches otherwise, with his snap share sinking from 58% in Week 1 to 22% in Week 2. RB Zamir White rose from 39% snap share in the opener to 65% in Week 2, taking 13 of the 21 RB opportunities but gaining only 38 total yards . Ameer Abdullah got four touches and played some snaps, unlike Week 1 when it was just White and Mattison in the backfield

WR Davante Adams put up 9-110-1, including a game-tying TD shortly after an uncharacteristic drop when he was wide open (and might've been able to score with yards after the catch). Adams is at 26% target share and 55% air yard share through two weeks, with Bowers mostly taking targets out of the portion that went to Jakobi Meyers (and Michael Mayer) last year.

Jakobi Meyers was just pass blocking on a 25-yard downfield completion to Brock Bowers, in case you're wondering how the Raiders view the pecking order in their passing game. It's 1. Davante

2. Bowers

… 3. Interception

4. Jakobi

5. Tucker/Mayer — jerry donabedian (@Rotocats) September 15, 2024

Ravens Personnel: 11 - 43% / 12 - 30% / 21 - 17% Personnel:- 43% /- 30% / 21 - 17%

63 Plays — 39 DBs — 9.2 aDOT — 21-of-34 for 247 yards — 3 TD, 0 INT, 1 sacks, 4 scrambles

RB Derrick Henry was stuffed repeatedly early in the game, sitting at minus-three yards after six carries before a six-yard gain in the second quarter. He had a 29-yard run, a 17-yarder and a three-yard TD in the second half to finish at 18-84-1, but Henry played only 46% of snaps for a second straight week, in part because the Ravens had so many plays in the two-minute drill again . Situational stuff has distorted the snap shares in Justice Hill's favor, but it's still been a discouraging split for Henry drafters, with Hill's four carries this past Sunday including one on the second snap of the game and another on the first play after halftime. Those are snaps most of us expected Henry to be taking. Henry has 31 carries and two TDs through two games, making him a solid fantasy starter, but he looks like an RB2, not an RB1. Henry took 30 of 51 snaps (59%) that weren't inside either two-minute warning. That's similar to Week 1 when he got 62% of those snaps .

. TE Isaiah Likely dipped to 49% snap share and 47% route share, after 70% and 57%, respectively in Week 1. He was targeted on three of 17 routes , down from nine of 24 in the opener. TE Mark Andrews took 65% of snaps and 67% of routes, nearly identical to his Week 1 shares, but with more targets (five) and better production (4-51-0). While not a good bet to live up to his ADP, Andrews should still be started unless you happen to have Bowers on your bench.

, down from nine of 24 in the opener. WR Zay Flowers put up 7-91-1 and is at 30% target share and 30% air yard share through two weeks .

. The Ravens have run about one-fourth of their plays this season inside the two-minute warning of either half. They've moved the ball efficiently on a per-play basis but been hurt by John Harbaugh's poor clock/timeout management, twice settling for FGs before fourth down at the half and twice running out of time without a fourth-down attempt on the final drive of the game. The team has other problems but could easily be 2-0 if not for Harbaugh, who isn't in charge of the offense or defense and thus needs to be good at game management to justify his continued employment. His other role is leadership / general management, which also needs to be questioned given Baltimore's unmatched penchant for blowing fourth-quarter leads and otherwise coming up short in close games the past few years (yes, I'm an angry Ravens fan, and this is all the more frustrating because Pittsburgh has such an incredible record in one-score games the past few years, whereas the Ravens either win via blowout or lose by a TD or less).

Zay Flowers looking like clear-cut No. 1 for Ravens through two games: 16.6 fantasy points per game

98% routes

30% targets

29% air yards Nice aDOT bump in Week 2 (11.0) with 37% air yards. If that continues, more big days to come. — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) September 15, 2024

Stock ⬆️: TE Brock Bowers / WR Zay Flowers

Stock ⬇️: RB Alexander Mattison / TE Isaiah Likely

Raiders Injuries 🚑: LB Divine Deablo (hip)

Chargers (26) at Panthers (3) Chargers (26) atPanthers (3)

Chargers Personnel: 11 - 49% / 12 - 8% / 21 - 17% / 22 - 25% Chargers Personnel:- 49% /- 8% / 21 - 17% / 22 - 25%

65 Plays — 23 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 14-of-20 for 130 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sacks, 2 scrambles

QB Justin Herbert played every snap but revealed after the game that his leg "got rolled up" in the third quarter and he had X-Rays after the contest. He said he should know more within the next couple days, heading into a Week 3 road game against a Pittsburgh defense that just dominated the Falcons and Broncos.

RB J.K. Dobbins topped 100 yards in a timeshare again, getting one fewer carry than Gus Edwards for a second straight week but doing far more damage with his chances. Dobbins has a 3-0 edge over Edwards for touchdowns and 4-0 advantage in targets, not to mention 266-85 in rushing yards. Hassan Haskins took all three of his carries during the fourth quarter, in which Dobbins didn't play.

with his chances. Dobbins played 59% of snaps in the first quarter, 63% in the second quarter, 44% in the third quarter and none in the fourth . Dobbins had 11 of the 19 RB opportunities before halftime.

. WR Quentin Johnston caught a pair of TD passes and is now at 25% target share and team-high 39% air-yard share and 85% route share through two weeks , albeit on a small sample because the Chargers have thrown so few passes overall. He might not be a bust.

, albeit on a small sample because the Chargers have thrown so few passes overall. He might not be a bust. WR Joshua Palmer (knee) was active but limited, playing 51% of snaps through three quarters and then sitting out the fourth . The blowout also impacted Ladd McConkey's snap share; he got 58% of snaps before halftime and only 39% after the break. McConkey took 94% of snaps in 11 personnel but just two of 35 snaps otherwise, whereas Week 1 he got 60% of the snaps in two-wide formations . That's nothing to panic about after one run-heavy blowout, but it'll be worth tracking.

.

JK Dobbins forcing 0.32 missed tackles per rush, via PFF. Already has seven runs of 10+ yards on 27 carries. Gus Edwards has forced stone 0 missed tackles this season. Has one run of 10+ yards on 29 carries. pic.twitter.com/a671tjXLvC — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) September 16, 2024

Panthers Personnel: 11 - 91% / 12 - 7% Personnel:- 91% /- 7%

46 Plays — 29 DBs — 3.0 aDOT — 18-of-26 for 84 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 1 scrambles

RB Chuba Hubbard had a slightly stronger role than in Week 1, with 59% snap share and 15 of the 25 RB opportunities (60%). Hubbard got 55% of snaps and six of the 13 pre-garbage-time opps. Week 1.

Xavier Legette split playing time with Jonathan Mingo again and finished without a target on 14 routes, down from 4-35-0 on seven targets (23 routes) Week 1.

TE Tommy Tremble returned from a hamstring injury and took a lot of the snaps that went to Ja'Tavion Sanders the week before.

WR Diontae Johnson was pulled early Week 1 but played all the way through this one. He's been targeted at the expected rate per route, for whatever that's worth (probably not much).

Stock ⬆️: RB J.K. Dobbins / WR Quentin Johnston

Stock ⬇️: QB Bryce Young (and friends)

Chargers Injuries 🚑: QB Justin Herbert (leg/ankle)

Giants (18) at Commanders (21) Giants (18) atCommanders (21)

Giants Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 28% Giants Personnel:- 66% /- 28%

50 Plays — 29 DBs — 9.7 aDOT — 15-of-27 for 159 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack, 1 scramble

Commanders Personnel: 11 - 79% / 12 - 15% Personnel:- 79% /- 15%

67 Plays — 36 DBs — 4.1 aDOT — 22-of-27 for 221 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks, 4 scrambles

QB Jayden Daniel is right around the peak Justin Fields rate of sacks/scrambles per dropback, attempting passes on about three-fourths of called pass plays so far. The rookie has been efficient with his pass attempts and generally competent, although it helped that he played an injury-racked Bucs defense and then the Giants to start his career (still, this is a solid start... reasonably promising for both Commanders fans and fantasy managers). Daniels has seven sacks and 12 scrambles on 70 dropbacks, attempting a pass on only 73% of called pass plays. He's completed 76.5 percent of his attempts, which is impressive for a rookie even with incredibly low aDOTs of 5.2 and 4.1 in the two games.

RB Brian Robinson took 60% of snaps and 20 of 31 RB opportunities, after 57% snap share and 15 of the 21 opps. in Week 1 . Austin Ekeler has only 17 touches through two games but has gained 147 yards, looking not at all washed up. Robinson is also off to a solid start, with 12-40-1 and 17-133-0 rushing lines.

. I'm not sure if the Washington offense looking decent overall is a silver lining for WR Terry McLaurin or just even more of a death sentence. Either way, it's not looking pretty. In Week 1, he had just four targets but 78 air yards. In Week 2, he got seven targets but at a 4.0 aDOT. The Commanders have four players with 7-11 targets through two weeks. McLaurin is joined by TE Zach Ertz and the two RBs.

WR Noah Brown ran just 10 routes (31%) but caught three passes for 54 yards. He may be ready to replace Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus in their timeshare.

WR Luke McCaffrey wasn't targeted on 18 routes (56%). He has three targets on 37 routes and got just one snap Sunday that wasn't in 11 personnel.

Stock ⬆️: WR Malik Nabers / RB Devin Singletary

Stock ⬇️: WR Terry McLaurin

Giants Injuries 🚑: K Graham Gano (hamstring)

Browns (18) at Jaguars (13) Browns (18) atJaguars (13)

Browns Personnel: 11 - 55% / 12 - 3% / 10 - 12% / 6OL - 25% Browns Personnel:- 55% /- 3% / 10 - 12% / 6OL - 25%

65 Plays — 38 DBs — 6.3 aDOT — 22-of-34 for 186 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 2 scrambles

RB Jerome Ford dropped from 70% snap share Week 1 to 42% snap share Week 2 , getting half as many carries as D'Onta Foreman after taking 12 of Cleveland's 14 RB carries Week 1. After playing one snap in the opener, Foreman started Week 2 and took the first two carries. He got five carries to Ford's one during the opening drive and ultimately got twice as many carries as Ford. Foreman played 57% of the first-down snaps and got all 11 of Cleveland's first-down carries. Ford subbed in for a lot of second downs, getting 52% of those snaps and five of the nine carries. Pierre Strong also played a bit too, so the only silver lining for Ford was the 36-yard run he broke off late in the second quarter, although it didn't lead to more work thereafter. Ford played 35-53% of snaps in each quarter; his role was pretty stable throughout the game.

, getting half as many carries as D'Onta Foreman after taking 12 of Cleveland's 14 RB carries Week 1. WR Amari Cooper has caught five of 17 targets for 27 yards this season. His shares all check out, however, leading the team in routes, targets and air yards. WR Jerry Jeudy has been far more productive with slightly lesser shares, catching eight of 14 targets for 98 yards and a TD.

With David Njoku (ankle) inactive, Jordan Akins and Blake Whiteheart shared TE snaps. The Browns also ran a bunch of plays without a TE on the field, and Akins finished with just one target on 17 routes (47% route share).

Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 85% / 12 - 13% Personnel:- 85% /- 13%

55 Plays — 36 DBs — 12.2 aDOT — 14-of-30 for 220 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks, 2 scrambles

TE Evan Engram injured his hamstring during warmups and was a late scratch. TE Brenton Strange got 69% of snaps and 65% route share, with 3-65-0 on a surprising six targets (second most on the team).

and was a late scratch. RB Tank Bigsby didn't play any snaps on offense. He hurt his shoulder on a kick return in the second quarter -- a play on which his lost fumble was canceled out by a penalty when Browns K Dustin Hopkins crossed midfield before Bigsby caught the ball. Bigsby returned to the game later and played a few more snaps on special teams, while D'Ernest Johnson filled in as the No. 2 RB.

in the second quarter -- a play on which his lost fumble was canceled out by a penalty when Browns K Dustin Hopkins crossed midfield before Bigsby caught the ball. Bigsby returned to the game later and played a few more snaps on special teams, while D'Ernest Johnson filled in as the No. 2 RB. RB Travis Etienne got 71% of snaps and 16 of the 21 RB opportunities, perhaps benefiting a bit from Bigsby's early exit (though ETN played every snap on the first two drives before that).

WR Brian Thomas drew only four targets on 27 routes but had a 66-yard gain in the third quarter and then a 28-yarder on Jacksonville's last-minute desperation drive.

WR Christian Kirk had another brutal game, finishing with negative yardage after dropping two passes the week before. The Jaguars have attempted only 51 passes and have fairly even usage splits between the top three WRs, but it's still at least slightly worrisome for Kirk's managers that he's last among the three so far in targets and production.

WR Gabe Davis leads the Jags in targets, routes and air yards this year.

Stock ⬆️: RB D'Onta Foreman

Stock ⬇️: RB Jerome Ford / WR Christian Kirk

Brown Injuries 🚑: RB Pierre Strong (hamstring) / WR David Bell (hip) / DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (head) / CB Denzel Ward (shoulder)

Jaguars Injuries 🚑: RB Tank Bigsby (shoulder) / TE Evan Engram (hamstring)

Seahawks (23) at Patriots (20) - OT Seahawks (23) atPatriots (20) - OT

Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 77% / 12 - 17% Seahawks Personnel:- 77% /- 17%

66 Plays — 44 DBs — 8.1 aDOT — 33-of-44 for 327 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 1 scramble

RB Zach Charbonnet played 95 percent of snaps with Kenneth Walker (oblique) inactive and got all 19 of the RB opportunities. It looked similar to what Charbonnet did when Walker was out last year, with large workloads making up for poor rushing efficiency. It is a bit worrisome for Charbonnet's long-term outlook that he's struggling to gain yards on the ground, but he also happens to have dealt with bad matchup luck (and poor blocking) in his chances as a starter so far.

It looked similar to what Charbonnet did when Walker was out last year, with large workloads making up for poor rushing efficiency. It is a bit worrisome for Charbonnet's long-term outlook that he's struggling to gain yards on the ground, but he also happens to have dealt with bad matchup luck (and poor blocking) in his chances as a starter so far. WRs DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba both had huge games, accounting for 30 of Seattle's 43 targets . Tyler Lockett was targeted just twice on 40 routes, after leading the team in targets and receiving yards the previous week (in a much lower-volume game for Seattle's passing attack). Metcalf and JSN are joint team leaders with 26% target share this year , and crucially Smith-Njigba also a large chunk of the team's air yards (34%, 9.6 aDOT) after seeing very little intermediate/downfield work last year.

. TE Noah Fant has only seven targets on 55 routes so far. He got 74% route share both of the first two games, at least.

Some very promising signs on #Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 1. Has run 69 routes on 76 Geno dropbacks this season. That's more than Tyler Lockett (62). 2. Still getting a lot of short-area targets, but now mixing in deeper routes. Average depth of target yesterday was 10.6… pic.twitter.com/45PT8IlzFM — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) September 16, 2024

Patriots Personnel: 11 - 58% / 12 - 30% / 6OL - 12% Personnel:- 58% /- 30% / 6OL - 12%

66 Plays — 32 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 15-of-27 for 149 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 2 scrambles

TE Hunter Henry led the Patriots with 93% route share, while no other player was above 67% (WR Ja'Lynn Polk ). Henry shockingly accounted for half of the team's targets and 73% of the receiving yardag e, giving Malik Nabers a run for his money in terms of Week 2 passing-game dominance.

e, giving Malik Nabers a run for his money in terms of Week 2 passing-game dominance. RB Rhamondre Stevenson got 71% of snaps and 26 of 37 RB opportunities (70%), losing a bit more work to Antonio Gibson (103 total yards) after handling 80% of the snaps and 80% of the opportunities Week 1. Stevenson nonetheless topped 20 carries for a second time in as many weeks, plus he's tied for second on the Patriots with 17% target share.

Polk, K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton again rotated at wide receiver, with DeMario Douglas coming on as the slot man for three-wide formations. Douglas finished without a target and has just three looks and 12 yards on 39 routes this season. He's frustrated, but coach Jerod Mayo did mention Douglas by name when discussing players that the team needs to get more involved.



Stock ⬆️: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba / TE Hunter Henry

Stock ⬇️: WR DeMario Douglas

Seahawks Injuries 🚑: ILB Jerome Baker (hamstring) / OLB Boye Mafe (knee)

Patriots Injuries 🚑: ILB Ja'Whaun Bentley (shoulder) / OT Vederian Lowe (knee)

Saints (44) at Cowboys (19) Saints (44) atCowboys (19)

Saints Personnel: 11 - 11% / 12 - 46% / 21 - 29% Saints Personnel:- 11% /- 46% / 21 - 29%

56 Plays — 17 DBs — 8.8 aDOT — 11-of-16 for 243 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack, 0 scrambles

The Saints have become the biggest story of September, featuring an impressive rushing attack and lethal play-action passing game under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, despite entering the season with a lightly regarded O-line.

RB Alvin Kamara played 77% of snaps before halftime, taking 11 of the 13 RB opportunities and scoring three TDs. He then played 67% of snaps in the third quarter, scoring a fourth TD, before dropping to 39% snap share in the fourth (though he added five more carries for 28 yards).

WR Chris Olave made the most of his six targets, and while he's taken a back seat to Rashid Shaheed so far, Olave's route/target/AY shares look fine. His fantasy managers just need the Saints to play some competitive games, which should happen Week 3 against Philadelphia.

TE Juwan Johnson was south of 50% route share for a second straight week, as was Foster Moreau, who had 4-43-1 on 11 routes (44% share) Week 1. Taysom Hill looks like the best bet for TE fantasy value here, as he played 68% of snaps Sunday before missing the fourth quarter with a chest injury.

I am very mad at myself for trading Shaheed in two dynasty leagues shortly before the season started. He's a perfect fit under Kubiak, although I expect the target share will slip at least a bit once the Saints are forced into more passing situations and aren't just alternating run plays with play-action shots.

The Saints have used pre-snap motion AND play action on 42% of dropbacks in 2024. The highest season-long rate in NFL history is 32%. Klint Kubiak is testing the boundaries in a never-seen-before way New Orleans.https://t.co/eGyGjR1EW4 — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) September 16, 2024

Rashid Shaheed THRIVING in Klint Kubiak's scheme. After two games: 18.6 fantasy points per game

81% route participation

23% target share

46% air yards Moves into WR3 w/ WR2 upside territory. — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) September 15, 2024

Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 56% / 12 - 2% / 10 - 24% Personnel:- 56% /- 2% / 10 - 24%

66 Plays — 46 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 28-of-42 for 299 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 3 sacks, 1 scramble

With Jake Ferguson (MCL) inactive and negative game script, Dallas used four-wide formations 24 percent of the time. Luke Schoonmaker put up 6-43-0 on six targets, but he ran just 15 routes (33% share) while splitting snaps with undrafted rookie Brevyn Spann-Ford.

while splitting snaps with undrafted rookie Brevyn Spann-Ford. WR CeeDee Lamb was removed in the fourth quarter, while Jalen Tolbert played the whole game and thus ended up leading the team in route share. Prior to the fourth quarter, Lamb took 89% of snaps, with Tolbert (84%) and Brandin Cooks (84%) not far behind. Tolbert had a great game, including an incredible catch downfield, and he now has more targets and air yards than Cooks this season.

RB Rico Dowdle got a bit more work than Ezekiel Elliott, after the latter had a slight advantage the week before. Dowdle and Elliott have played the same number of snaps through two weeks, with Dowdle getting 15 carries (for 56 yards) and six targets (for 35 yards) while Elliott has 16 carries (for 56 yards and a TD) plus five targets (for 25 yards). It's a mids-off.

Stock ⬆️: RB Alvin Kamara / WR Rashid Shaheed

Stock ⬇️: RB Ezekiel Elliott

Saints Injuries 🚑: TE Taysom Hill (chest)

Jets (24) at Titans (17) Jets (24) atTitans (17)

Jets Personnel: 11 - 59% / 12 - 30% Jets Personnel:- 59% /- 30%

56 Plays — 33 DBs — 4.8 aDOT — 18-of-30 for 176 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 1 scramble

RB Breece Hall scored plenty of fantasy points and had an impressive, WR-like touchdown reception, but his workload dominance from Week 1 didn't carry over to Week 2 , which means there's some danger he's more a normal RB1 than an elite one for fantasy. Hall took 97% of snaps before the fourth quarter Week 1, but in this game he dropped to 71% snap share and 67% of the RB opportunities . Granted, there were an awful lot of RB opps, with Hall taking 22 and Braelon Allen getting 11. Allen made the most of his chances, with 56 yards and two TDs (11-yard catch + 20-yard rush). That'll be hard to repeat as long as Hall stays healthy, but Sunday at least confirmed that the Jets like Allen a lot. The rookie could see massive workloads in the event Hall is injured.

, which means there's some danger he's more a normal RB1 than an elite one for fantasy. WR Allen Lazard came back to Earth with four targets on 24 routes after two TDs in Week 1. Lazard dropped from 97% route share Week 1 to 75% in Week 2, with Mike Williams rising from 20% to 72% (but drawing just one target on 23 routes). Williams mostly took snaps that had gone to Xavier Gipson in the opener but also got a bit of Lazard's Week 1 work.

WR Garrett Wilson had another mediocre receiving line, but his route/target/AY shares (98% / 29% / 42%) all check out, and he got six of the 17 non-RB targets against Tennessee. Big days should be ahead, even if the Jets are even more RB-reliant than we'd expected with Allen emerging behind Hall.

The Jets lost edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to an Achilles' rupture and LB C.J. Mosley to a toe injury. While Johnson is out for the season, coach Robert Saleh suggested Mosley could be ready for TNF against the Patriots this week.

Titans Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 7% / 6OL - 10% Personnel:- 82% /- 7% / 6OL - 10%

60 Plays — 35 DBs — 10.2 aDOT — 19-of-28 for 192 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks, 3 scrambles

RB Tony Pollard again got far more touches than Tyjae Spears, who played 47% of snaps through three quarters but saw only six carries and two targets (compared to 11 and four, respectively, for Pollard). Spears then missed the fourth quarter with an ankle injury , allowing Pollard to get 100% of snaps in the final frame while adding six more carries and two more targets. In other words, the pre-injury workload split wasn't quite as far in Pollard's favor as it had been Week 1, but he was still solidly ahead of Spears.

WR DeAndre Hopkins essentially doubled his Week 1 snap/route workload but was still far from a full-time player , splitting playing time with Treylon Burks and drawing only two targets on 16 routes. Hopkins presumably will continue to see his role grow, but it's possible he's more of a 60% snap guy than handling a typical starter workload. And even if he does play a lot, QB Will Levis looks awful.

, splitting playing time with Treylon Burks and drawing only two targets on 16 routes. WR Calvin Ridley tried to save the Titans, running for a 10-yard TD and then catching a 40-yard TD in tight coverage from Sauce Gardner (Ridley probably should've been ruled down at the half-yard line but the play wasn't reviewed). Ridley leads the team in routes, air yards, targets, receiving yards, etc. through two weeks, including 60% air yard share .

TEs Chigoziem Okonkwo and Josh Whyle split snaps again, rendering both useless for fantasy.

Stock ⬆️: RB Braelon Allen

Stock ⬇️: QB Will Levis + WR DeAndre Hopkins / WR Allen Lazard

Jets Injuries 🚑: ILB C.J. Mosley (toe) / OLB Jermaine Johnson (Achilles)

Titans Injuries 🚑: RB Tyjae Spears (ankle)

49ers (17) at Vikings (23) 49ers (17) atVikings (23)

49ers Personnel: 11 - 43% / 12 - 10% / 21 - 42% 49ers Personnel:- 43% /- 10% / 21 - 42%

67 Plays — 44 DBs — 8.7 aDOT — 28-of-36 for 319 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 6 sacks, 2 scrambles

RB Jordan Mason played 81% of snaps for a second straight week , with WR Deebo Samuel logging three snaps in the backfield and FB Kyle Juszczyk getting a handful of plays as the lone back. Mason put up 20-100-1 rushing, after 28-147-1 in the opener. The only negative is that he's drawn only two targets on 40 routes .

, with WR Deebo Samuel logging three snaps in the backfield and FB Kyle Juszczyk getting a handful of plays as the lone back. WR Brandon Aiyuk's disappointing start to the season continued, as he finished with 4-43-0 on five targets on an afternoon when all of the Niners' other big names put up strong fantasy scores.

TE George Kittle missed some snaps in the second half with what turned out to be nothing more than cramping. He returned to the game and caught a pass for 16 yards in the fourth, finishing with 7-76-1 on eight targets while tying WR Jauan Jennings for third on the team in route share (69%).

WR Deebo Samuel apparently injured his calf toward the very end of the game, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying Monday that Samuel will probably miss "a couple of weeks". Fantasy managers aren't wrong to worry if it'll be longer than that, in light of Shanahan's recent assessments of the McCaffrey injury. It looks like Mason, Kittle, Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings will need to carry the offense for at least the next 2-3 weeks.



More: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel strained his calf Sunday and is expected to miss a couple weeks, per HC Kyle Shanahan. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2024

Vikings Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 22% / 21 - 13% Personnel:- 63% /- 22% / 21 - 13%

54 Plays — 32 DBs — 8.0 aDOT — 17-of-26 for 268 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 4 sacks, 2 scrambles

WR Justin Jefferson was helped off the field in the third quarter and didn't return. While it didn't look great, reports suggest it's only a quad contusion , which means pain management should be the determining factor for his availability. His 97-yard TD was a reminder that he's not only the league's most skilled WR but also among the best-conditioned, which allows him to play 90-plus percent of snaps even while running high-intensity routes and drawing a lot of targets.

, which means pain management should be the determining factor for his availability. His 97-yard TD was a reminder that he's not only the league's most skilled WR but also among the best-conditioned, which allows him to play 90-plus percent of snaps even while running high-intensity routes and drawing a lot of targets. WR Jordan Addison (ankle) was inactive after missing practice all week. The good news is that it's not the same ankle he injured in August (he sprained the other one in a Week 1 win over New York). WR Jalen Nailor filled in with team-high 93% route share and 3-54-1 on four targets, while Brandon Powell was again the No. 3 receiver and slot man. WR Trent Sherfield took 67% of snaps in the fourth quarter, following Jefferson's departure.

RB Ty Chandler had one more carry and 50 more rushing yards than Aaron Jones , but Jones had a 6-0 advantage in targets. In Week 1, it was Jones with a 14-8 edge for carries and Chandler with a 3-2 lead for targets. This looks like a 60/40 backfield , more or less, but it's not entirely clear how that will play out in terms of the carries vs. targets (it might just be right around 60/40 for both).

, more or less, but it's not entirely clear how that will play out in terms of the carries vs. targets (it might just be right around 60/40 for both). TE Johnny Mundt was targeted only three times but took a clear lead over Josh Oliver after a near-50/50 split Week 1. Mundt shot up to 77% route share, tied with Powell for second best on the team.

Stock ⬆️: WR Jalen Nailor / WRs Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings + TE George Kittle

Vikings Injuries 🚑: WR Justin Jefferson (quad contusion) / OLB Dallas Turner (knee)

Rams (10) at Cardinals (41) Rams (10) atCardinals (41)

Rams Personnel: 11 - 100% Rams Personnel:- 100%

52 Plays — 32 DBs — 6.5 aDOT — 19-of-27 for 216 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks, 0 scrambles

The Rams used 11 personnel on every snap even with Puka Nacua on IR and Cooper Kupp leaving in the third quarter due to an ankle injury . It sounds like Kupps is headed for IR , leaving the Rams with Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson and Jordan Whittington as their top wide receivers for at least the next four weeks (and probably longer). Whittington played just 13% of snaps in the first half but 100% in the second half . Tutu Atwell was only the No. 4 receiver even after Kupp's injury.

. TE Colby Parkinson drew only two targets but again dominated the TE work, playing 95% of snaps before the fourth quarter (the largest share among Rams skill-position players).

RB Kyren Williams took 90% of snaps before the fourth quarter, and for a second straight week a short TD helped him put up decent fantasy numbers despite terrible rushing efficiency. Blake Corum got eight carries in garbage time, after Ronnie Rivers was the one to spell Williams in Week 1. That doesn't necessarily mean Corum has moved ahead of Rivers, of course, but that's something that'll likely happen this season even if it's not a certainty just yet.

and for a second straight week a short TD helped him put up decent fantasy numbers despite terrible rushing efficiency.

Sean McVay said WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) will be out for "an extended period of time" and could go to injured reserve. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) September 16, 2024

Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 32% / 12 - 39% / 13 - 23% Personnel:- 32% /- 39% / 13 - 23%

62 Plays — 26 DBs — 10.5 aDOT — 17-of-21 for 266 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack, 4 scrambles

WR Marvin Harrison wasted no time answering any doubts after Week 1, scoring a 23-yard TD on Arizona's opening drive and then a 60-yard TD on the very next snap (on which he reached a top speed of 20.03 mph, after maxing out at 16.6 the week before). He then had a 15-yard catch on the first snaps of the next drive, giving him 24.8 PPR points over a span of three snaps. Harrison added a 32-yard reception before the end of the first quarter, but then saw just three incomplete targets the rest of the game with Arizona sitting on a lead.

(on which he reached a top speed of 20.03 mph, after maxing out at 16.6 the week before). He then had a 15-yard catch on the first snaps of the next drive, giving him 24.8 PPR points over a span of three snaps. Harrison added a 32-yard reception before the end of the first quarter, but then saw just three incomplete targets the rest of the game with Arizona sitting on a lead. Arizona is one of four teams that has used multiple tight ends on more than half of snaps this season.

RB James Conner took 70% of snaps and 18 of 25 RB opportunities (72%) before the fourth quarter , with Trey Benson getting 28% of snaps and the remaining seven touches. Prior to the fourth quarter, Emari Demercado played four of seven snaps on third down and zero snaps otherwise.

, with Trey Benson getting 28% of snaps and the remaining seven touches. WR Michael Wilson's usage through two games looks pretty similar to last season, with not much volume (four targets on 49 routes) but solid efficiency (36 yards, TD). WR Greg Dortch saw his route share drop from 66% in Week 2 to 50% in Week 2 with the Cardinals building a huge lead and using multi-TE formations even more often than they had in the opener (which was already a lot).

TE Trey McBride caught each of his six targets Sunday and leads the team with 29% target share through two games. He capped off his stellar Week 2 outing with a gift for fantasy managers, recovering a Conner fumble in the end zone for six points.

Stock ⬆️: WR Marvin Harrison / WR Jordan Whittington

Stock ⬇️: QB Matthew Stafford

Rams Injuries 🚑: WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) / S John Johnson (shoulder)

Bengals (25) at Chiefs (26) Bengals (25) atChiefs (26)

Bengals Personnel: 11 - 52% / 12 - 31% Bengals Personnel:- 52% /- 31%

61 Plays — 41 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 23-of-36 for 258 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 2 scrambles

RB Zack Moss got 82% of snaps and 13 of 17 RB opportunities (76%), up from 67% and 65%, respectively, in the season opener. He had just 47 total yards, however, while Chase Brown had a couple nice runs among his four touches.

He had just 47 total yards, however, while Chase Brown had a couple nice runs among his four touches. Andrei Iosivas had two short TD catches but no receptions otherwise, and his drop on the Bengals' final drive proved costly.

TE Mike Gesicki led the team in targets (nine) and yards (91) despite being limited to 48% snap share and 54% route share. Bengals TEs accounted for 16 targets and 151 yards on a lousy day for the wide receivers.

Jermaine Burton ran only seven routes as the No. 4 receiver but showed why he should probably be playing over Iosivas or Trenton Irwin when he got behind the Chiefs defense for a 47-yard catch in the third quarter. I understand starting solid veterans over a talented but flawed rookie; I don't really understand it when the guys ahead of the rookie flat-out stink like Iosivas and Irwin.

The Bengals' top two DTs both left with hamstring injuries, which potentially improves the Week 3 matchup for Commanders RB Brian Robinson (on Monday Night Football).

Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 44% / 12 - 31% / 13 - 19% Personnel:- 44% /- 31% / 13 - 19%

59 Plays — 31 DBs — 3.8 aDOT — 18-of-25 for 151 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 2 sacks, 4 scrambles

RB Isiah Pacheco fractured his fibula late in the fourth quarter. He's expected to miss at least six weeks, hoping for a return in November. RB Carson Steele was the No. 2 RB ahead of Samaje Perine , who played just two snaps prior to the fourth quarter. Steele lost a fumble, but the Chiefs still trusted him to take the final two carries ahead of Harrison Butker 's game-winning FG . I'll prioritize Steele over Perine this week. Both should be rostered in all formats with Pacheco headed for IR and a lengthy absence. Pacheco got 74% of snaps and 21 of the 26 RB opportunities through three quarters, looking worthy of his Round 3 ADP for a second straight week. Oh well.

WR Xavier Worthy had the same role as Week 1 in terms of snaps/routes but was held to 22 total yards on four targets and one carry.

but was held to 22 total yards on four targets and one carry. TE Travis Kelce had a carry from Cincinnati's 2-yard line (gaining one yard) and then a long reception in the fourth quarter that was wiped out by a penalty. He was quiet otherwise, with one catch for five yards on three official targets. Kelce leads the Chiefs in routes, but WR Rashee Rice is the runaway leader in targets, production and even air yards , combining his big-time volume Week 1 with a 44-yard TD on a go ball Week 2.

Only the Panthers had a shallower average depth of target in Week 2 than Kansas City's 3.8-yard mark. And that was with Rice catching a TD on a go route; nearly everything else was short stuff.

The Chiefs used three-TE formations at the highest rate in the league for a second straight week, in addition to ranking among the leaders in two-TE sets. It is possible that changes some if they can't run the ball while Pacheco is out, although there's also the factor of WR Hollywood Brown (shoulder) now being out for the season.

How the Chiefs used their RBs yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Q0TongAppa — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) September 16, 2024

Patrick Mahomes & Rashee Rice (44-yd TD) Mahomes has already thrown as many deep touchdown passes of 20+ air yards this season (2) as the previous two seasons combined (2). Between 2018-2021, Mahomes threw 44 deep touchdowns, second-most in that span.#CINvsKC | @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/9nIbe5Arwl — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 15, 2024

Stock ⬆️: RBs Carson Steele & Isiah Pacheco

Stock ⬇️: TE Travis Kelce

Bengals Injuries 🚑: DT Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) & B.J. Hill (hamstring)

Chiefs Injuries 🚑: RB Isiah Pacheco (fibula fracture)

Steelers (13) at Broncos (6) Steelers (13) atBroncos (6)

Steelers Personnel: 11 - 55% / 12 - 26% / 13 - 16% Steelers Personnel:- 55% /- 26% / 13 - 16%

58 Plays — 28 DBs — 7.3 aDOT — 13-of-20 for 117 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 6 scrambles

RB Jaylen Warren had more of a role than in the previous game, bumping up from 29% snap share and four touches to 45% and 11 touches, but the workload split still favored Najee Harris (more so than last year). Harris got 19 of the 32 RB opportunities (59%) on 49% of snaps, after taking 22 of the 30 opps. (73%) on 58% snap share the previous week. Cordarrelle Patterson got just two touches and 7% of snaps, halving his workload from the previous week (four touches, 14% snaps).

(more so than last year). Harris got 19 of the 32 RB opportunities (59%) on 49% of snaps, after taking 22 of the 30 opps. (73%) on 58% snap share the previous week. The final stat line looks ugly for George Pickens, but he played reasonably well and contributed to the win (see below), and he's sitting at 28% target share and 53% air yard share for the season, albeit in an extremely-low-volume passing game.

TE Pat Freiermuth led the team in route share (82%) and receiving yards (39) on a team-high-tying four targets, despite playing only 59% of snaps overall. This was the second straight game in which he got about three-fourths of the snaps in single-TE formations and all of the snaps in three-TE formations but none of the work in double-TE sets. The frustrating part for fantasy, apart from Pittsburgh's lack of passing volume/production, is that Freiermuth is losing some of those 11 personnel snaps, although his 77% route share remains a strong mark by TE standards.

George Pickens with a 2-29-0 dud in the box score but: -51 yard catch over Pat Surtain nullified on a hold

-6 yard TD nullified on OPI by Van Jefferson

-Drew a 37 yard DPI on Surtain pic.twitter.com/tOgvX2zRrp — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 16, 2024

Broncos Personnel: 11 - 64% / 12 - 13% Personnel:- 64% /- 13%

56 Plays — 39 DBs — 9.3 aDOT — 20-of-35 for 246 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 2 sacks, 2 scrambles

RB Jaleel McLaughlin got just three carries and no targets on 30% of snaps, after taking 15 touches on 36% snap share the week before. Javonte Williams , meanwhile, got 63% snap share and 16 of the 21 RB opportunities (76%), improving from 52% snap share and 10 of 27 RB opps. (44%) in Week 1 . He played 56% of snaps in the first quarter and at least 64% in each subsequent quarter. The offense is gross, and Williams hasn't done much to help so far, but he's at least usable as a FLEX after the workload improvement at McLaughlin's expense. Then again, this could bounce back and forth all year.

Denver tied for the league lead in unique personnel groups for a second straight week. It's one of those things that maybe sounds good but isn't necessarily so. Sean McVay has been plenty successful using one grouping, and some of the other top coaches basically only use two or three. A team with a struggling rookie QB should probably simplify things and stick with 11 personnel, 12 personnel and 21 personnel, with some super-heavy stuff mixed in for short yardage.

Sean Payton embarrassed himself in this one, playing to avoid a shutout and then prolong the inevitability of losing. Sure, you can say the Broncos wouldn't have converted those fourth downs or recovered the onsides kick anyway, but you're still supposed to try, right?

No. 3 receiver Calvin Austin didn't rejoin the game after taking a hard hit in the fourth quarter and going to the medical tent.

TE Greg Dulcich saw a team-high eight targets on 68% route share but caught just three passes for 16 yards. He has 27 yards on 11 targets this year.

WRs Josh Reynolds (4-93-0) and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (4-50-0) ran ahead of Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims with Week 1 No. 3 receiver Devaughn Vele (ribs) inactive.

WR Courtland Sutton leads the team in routes, targets and air yards, as expected, but it hasn't amounted to any production. Reynolds leads the team in catches (nine) and yards (138).

Stock ⬆️: WR Josh Reynolds

Stock ⬇️: RB Jaleel McLaughlin

Steelers Injuries 🚑: WR Calvin Austin (undisclosed) / TE MyCole Pruitt (knee)

Injuries 🚑: RT Mike McGlinchey (undisclosed) / OLB Baron Browning (foot) / DE John Franklin-Myers (concussion)

Bears (13) at Texans (19) Bears (13) atTexans (19)

Bears Personnel: 11 - 68% / 12 - 29% Bears Personnel:- 68% /- 29%

66 Plays — 48 DBs — 6.9 aDOT — 23-of-37 for 174 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 7 sacks, 4 scrambles

RB Khalil Herbert played only six snaps but got the ball on four of those, including a two-yard TD run in the second quarter. His other carry came on a 4th-and-1, which means all four of Herbert's carries through two games have come in short-yardage spots . That's a problem for D'Andre Swift, who has played 67% and 68% of snaps through two games but with only 72 yards on 28 touches. There's not much hope for decent production in a struggling offense if Herbert gets the goal-line carries and Travis Homer steals a lot of the passing-down snaps (Homer got 50% of the fourth-quarter snaps Sunday night).

. WR Rome Odunze had no workload limitations one week after suffering an MCL sprain, playing 94% of snaps and running a team-high 42 routes (95%), but he finished with just two catches for 33 yards on five targets.

DeAndre Carter was the No. 3 receiver with Keenan Allen (heel) active).

TE Cole Kmet boosted to 76% snap share and 50% route share, after a 50/50 split with Gerald Everett the previous week.

Texans Personnel: 11 - 64% / 12 - 34% Personnel:- 64% /- 34%

61 Plays — 39 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 23-of-36 for 260 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 0 scrambles

RB Joe Mixon injured his ankle in the third quarter . He returned to the game but didn't play much down the stretch, which left Houston's backfield in the hands of Cam Akers with Dameon Pierce inactive due to a hamstring injury. Passing-down specialist Dare Ogunbowale then got the final few carries after Akers lost a fumble inside Chicago's 5-yard line in the fourth quarter . Pierce came out of Week 1 healthy but was added to the injury report Thursday (LP) and then didn't practice Friday. That doesn't sound great for Week 2, but he should probably be rostered in case he's healthy before Mixon, who is scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

. He returned to the game but didn't play much down the stretch, due to a hamstring injury. . WR Nico Collins topped 100 yards again and leads the Texans in routes, targets and air yards through two weeks, sitting far ahead of Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell in the latter two categories. Diggs and Dell will still have some big games, as Diggs did Week 1, but Collins looks like The Man here, and rightfully so. He's a top-10 real-life WR.

Stock ⬆️: WR Nico Collins / RBs Dameon Pierce (hamstring) & Cam Akers

Stock ⬇️: RB D'Andre Swift / QB Caleb Williams

