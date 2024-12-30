Greg Dortch News: Another three catches in Week 17
Dortch recorded three catches (on three targets) for 18 yards, one kick return for 28 yards and two punt returns for 15 yards during Saturday's 13-9 defeat at the Rams.
Aside from a 60-yard outburst Week 15 against the Patriots, Dortch hasn't surpassed 20 receiving yards since Week 6, a stretch in which he's otherwise mustered an 11-61-1 line on 16 targets over nine contests. Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson typically handle a majority share of snaps afforded Cardinals wide receivers, leaving Dortch to compete with Zay Jones for tertiary reps at the position.
