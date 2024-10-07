Greg Dortch News: Has season-worst performance Sunday

Dortch hauled in one of two targets for seven yards and returned one kickoff for 27 yards and one punt for one yard during Sunday's 24-23 win at San Francisco.

Dortch's target count matched his season low, and his catch and yardage totals also marked his worst of the campaign. He didn't lack in snaps (24 of 58) working as the Cardinals' No. 3 WR behind Marvin Harrison (44) and Michael Wilson (42), who combined for a 7-114-0 line on 13 targets while TE Trey McBride paced the team with nine targets in his return from a one game absence. With James Conner seeing one more target than Dortch, the latter isn't any more than fifth in the pecking order for looks from QB Kyler Murray at the moment.