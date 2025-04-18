Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Greg Dortch headshot

Greg Dortch News: Signs RFA tender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Dortch signed his one-year restricted free agent tender offer Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dortch was extended a tender offer by Arizona back in March, and he now officially re-signs with the team on the one-year deal worth $3.3 million. He played all 17 games with the Cardinals last season, securing 37 of 50 targets for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Now heading into his fifth consecutive year with Arizona, Dortch is again positioned for a role on offense behind Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson.

Greg Dortch
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now