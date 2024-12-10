Fantasy Football
Greg Newsome

Greg Newsome Injury: Will miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 5:25am

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Newsome (hamstring) will "miss time" but was not sure how long, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Newsome limped off the field with 2:53 remaining in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers after feeling a "pop" in his hamstring. It's the same body part that the cornerback injured during the offseason while training at his alma mater, Northwestern University. He eventually underwent surgery and missed the entire preseason slate of games. With the Browns having been eliminated from the postseason following the Week 14 loss, it would not be surprising if Newsome is held out for the final four games. He has one interception, five passes defensed and 27 tackles through 13 games played.

