Greg Stroman Injury: Sidelined for Week 18

Stroman (shin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Stroman returned to practice in a limited fashion this week after missing the Giants' last two games due to shoulder and shin injuries. Despite his return to practice, the 28-year-old will be sidelined for a third consecutive game Sunday, marking the end of his 2024 campaign. Stroman appeared in four games with the Giants this season, recording 10 total tackles across 126 defensive snaps.