Greg Stroman Injury: Sidelined for Week 18
Stroman (shin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Stroman returned to practice in a limited fashion this week after missing the Giants' last two games due to shoulder and shin injuries. Despite his return to practice, the 28-year-old will be sidelined for a third consecutive game Sunday, marking the end of his 2024 campaign. Stroman appeared in four games with the Giants this season, recording 10 total tackles across 126 defensive snaps.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now