Haason Reddick News: Underperforms with Jets

Reddick tallied 14 total tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, defended one pass and forced one fumble over 10 games in 2024.

Reddick's first season in New York didn't go according to plan, as he was traded from the Eagles to the Jets in late March due to a contract dispute. He then held out of the Jets' training camp and first seven games while negotiating an extension with his new team. The Temple product underwhelmed upon his return in 2024, recording the fewest tackles and tying the lowest sack total of his career. Now set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, Reddick likely cost himself significant earnings by holding out and underperforming in 2024. He will aim to return to his usual form as one of the NFL's top edge rushers in 2025, whether he remains with the Jets or signs elsewhere.