Hunter Henry headshot

Hunter Henry Injury: Inactive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 8:57am

Henry (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Bills.

After being listed as limited at practice this past week, Henry carried a 'questionable' designation into the weekend. With Henry sidelined for the Patriots' season finale, Austin Hooper is available to lead a Week 18 tight-end corps that also includes Jaheim Bell and Jack Westover. Henry, who is under contract with New England through the 2026 campaign, thus concludes his fourth year with the franchise with a receiving line of 66/674/2 on 97 targets in 16 games.

Hunter Henry
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
