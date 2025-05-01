Ikem Ekwonu News: Gets commitment from Carolina
Ekwonu had his fifth-year option picked up by the Panthers on Thursday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
The 2022 first-round pick has started all 49 games he's played in across three pro seasons. Ekwonu suited up for all 17 regular-season games in 2022 and '23 but missed two with an ankle injury in 2024. He appears likely to retain his starting left tackle role in 2025.
