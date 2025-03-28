Irvin Charles Injury: Officially back with Gang Green

Charles (knee) re-signed with the Jets on Friday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Charles entered the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent and was tendered by the Jets in early March, so Friday's signing was essentially a formality. Charles tore his ACL in Week 14 of last season and finished the year on IR, and it's not clear if he'll be ready to play by the start of the 2025 campaign. He did most of his work last season on special teams, logging 212 snaps with that unit versus just nine on offense over 13 games.