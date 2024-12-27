Isaac Guerendo Injury: Another limited session

Guerendo (foot/hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Guerendo now has managed back-to-back capped sessions to kick off Week 17 prep as he looks to put foot and hamstring injuries further in the rearview mirror. He sat out the 49ers' Week 16 loss at Miami due to the health concerns, and Saturday's practice report may provide a sense of his odds to return to action Monday against the Lions. If he's cleared for that contest, Guerendo likely will slot back in as the 49ers' lead runner over Patrick Taylor.