Isaac Guerendo News: Fumbles lone touch on offense

Guerendo lost a fumble on his lone carry Sunday, failing to gain any yards while earning zero targets in a blowout win over the Patriots.

Guerendo had a nightmarish game that resulted in a negative fantasy score for anyone bold enough to play the sparsely-used backup against New England. In an effort to not be too harsh on the rookie, it should be noted that he gained 23 yards on San Francisco's only kickoff return Sunday. While Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) mends on IR, it would take another injury to current starter Jordan Mason to give Guerendo fantasy value in most leagues heading into a Week 5 tilt against Arizona next Sunday.