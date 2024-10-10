Isaac Guerendo News: Impressive in expanded role

Guerendo rushed 10 times for 99 yards in the 49ers' 36-24 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.

The rookie saw the most robust volume of his young career in the victory, as Jordan Mason's multiple exits from the game due to a shoulder injury left Guerendo as the lead back for all but one play in the second half. Guerendo had scuffled to just 23 yards on nine carries when he took the handoff on the opening play of the 49ers' final possession, a play on which he broke off a 76-yard run up the right side of the field that he nearly scored on. The rookie fourth-round pick was caught from behind but made sure his momentum didn't carry him into the end zone as he went down, forcing the Seahawks to burn two timeouts before Kyle Juszczyk scored a game-sealing six-yard touchdown. San Francisco has 10 days before a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 20, but if neither Mason nor Christian McCaffrey (Achilles/calf) is able to suit up for that contest, Guerendo would be in line to serve as San Francisco's No. 1 back for that marquee battle.