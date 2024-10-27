Isaac Guerendo News: Steps in for injured starter again

Guerendo rushed 14 times for 85 yards and a touchdown while securing three of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over Dallas.

Guerendo took over mid-game after Jordan Mason (shoulder) aggravated a nagging AC joint injury early in the contest. The 24-year-old Guerendo performed as he did the last time this scenario unfolded, which is one of the reasons the rookie was pegged a deep sleeper heading into drafts this year. The downside from a fantasy perspective is that San Francisco will observe its bye this upcoming week, and star running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) has a shot at returning in Week 10 against Tampa Bay. Guerendo still is worth looking at if he was dropped prior to Mason's activation Sunday, but be aware of CMC's status come Nov. 10.