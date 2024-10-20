Isaac Guerendo News: Takes back seat with starter active

Guerendo rushed once for two yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 28-18 loss to Kansas City.

Guerendo was coming off of his best game as a pro last week (10-99-0), but the rookie took a back seat to Jordan Mason (shoulder) who was able to suit up after suffering a sprained AC joint against the Seahawks in Week 6. The 24-year-old Guerendo saw just two touches when the dust settled from Sunday's loss, fumbling on his lone carry despite not losing possession. With Mason handling his usual workload and Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) nearing a return, it appears that Guerendo can safely be returned to the waiver wire ahead of next Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys.