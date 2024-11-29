Isiah Pacheco News: Returns as KC's leading rusher

Pacheco (ankle) took seven carries for 44 yards and caught his only target for five receiving yards in Friday's 19-17 win over the Raiders.

Pacheco made a successful return from a nine-game layoff due to an ankle injury that occurred back in Week 2. The explosive back looked the part after averaging 6.3 yards per carry while tying fill-in starter Kareem Hunt with seven carries in Friday's slim win. Both backs figure to remain involved with a head coach as creative as Andy Reid, but Pacheco is certainly the back with the upward trending arrow on his fantasy stock. For now, consider both Chiefs playable options heading into an important divisional matchup against the Chargers next Sunday.