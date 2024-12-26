Jabrill Peppers Injury: Questionable to play Bolts

Peppers (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Chargers after logging a limited practice Thursday.

A hamstring injury prevented Peppers from playing against the Bills in Week 16. The injury limited him in practice all week, so his availability for Saturday's game won't likely be known until the Patriots announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. kickoff. Marte Mapu and Jaylinn Hawkins would be in line to see more snaps at safety if Peppers is unable to play Saturday.