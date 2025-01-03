Week 18 Friday Injury Report: Waddle Trending Up, Mooney a Game-Time Call

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Note that the Chargers' decisions largely depend on what happens Saturday in the Pittsburgh-Cincinnati game, as a Steelers win would lock the Chargers in as the No. 6 seed with a first-round game in Baltimore (assuming the Ravens beat the Browns), whereas a Steelers loss would allow the Chargers to move up to No. 5 (and face the Texans) with a win over the Raiders this Sunday.

There will be more healthy players rested this week than guys actually too injured to play, and we'll likely also see some teams err on the side of caution with players that might suit up if the games were more important. This article strictly focused on the injuries, not the players being rested by the Eagles, Chiefs, Rams, Bills, Texans (possibly) and Chargers (possibly).

There will be more healthy players rested this week than guys actually too injured to play, and we'll likely also see some teams err on the side of caution with players that might suit up if the games were more important. This article strictly focused on the injuries, not the players being rested by the Eagles, Chiefs, Rams, Bills, Texans (possibly) and Chargers (possibly).

Note that the Chargers' decisions largely depend on what happens Saturday in the Pittsburgh-Cincinnati game, as a Steelers win would lock the Chargers in as the No. 6 seed with a first-round game in Baltimore (assuming the Ravens beat the Browns), whereas a Steelers loss would allow the Chargers to move up to No. 5 (and face the Texans) with a win over the Raiders this Sunday.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Resting

Rams RB Blake Corum, Chiefs RB Carson Steele, Eagles RBs Will Shipley (Q - head) and Kenneth Gainwell, Bills RB Ray Davis and Texans RB Dameon Pierce are the top candidates to get extra backfield work this week due to teammates resting. Other potential contributors of note include Eagles WR Johnny Wilson, Rams WRs Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell and Tyler Johnson and Chiefs WR Nikko Remigio.

Injured

Players that figure to see additional snaps due to the injuries listed above include 49ers QB Joshua Dobbs, Saints QB Spencer Rattler, Browns RB D'Onta Foreman, Ravens RBs Rasheen Ali and/or Keaton Mitchell, Saints RBs Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Raiders RB Alexander Mattison, Titans RBs Tony Pollard and Julius Chestnut, Chargers RBs Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins, 49ers WRs Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing, Chargers WR DJ Chark, Titans WR Mason Kinsey, Browns TE Jordan Akins, and Bucs TEs Payne Durham and Devin Culp.

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

QB Drake Maye (hand) - Sunday 1:00 ET

QB Drake Maye (hand) - Sunday 1:00 ET RB Miles Sanders (ankle) - Sunday 1:00 ET

RB Miles Sanders (ankle) - Sunday 1:00 ET WR Tee Higgins (ankle) - Saturday 8:00 ET

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Saturday

RB Chase Brown (ankle) - Saturday 8:00 ET

RB Chase Brown (ankle) - Saturday 8:00 ET WR Michael Woods (knee) - 4:40 ET

Brown didn't practice this week, following his fourth-quarter exit from last Saturday's win over the Broncos. Khalil Herbert played all 10 snaps after Brown's departure and took four carries for 24 yards, potentially setting up Herbert for a huge workload if Brown doesn't play. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Brown will be a game-day decision.

Early Games

Pollard and Mooney are expected to be game-time decisions. Henry managed limited practices all week and seems likely to play, while Okonkwo's situation is less promising after a midweek addition to the injury report and a missed practice Friday. Olave, meanwhile, is technically probably healthy enough to play, but Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill expects the WR to be held out again.

Darnell Mooney (shoulder) did not practice today and is a game-time decision Sunday against the Panthers, per Rahem Morris. "He's a tough guy, so nothing would shock me if he did play," Morris said. Full story + injury report:https://t.co/dZwkw06YsZ — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) January 3, 2025

Late-Afternoon Games

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is optimistic about the status of both WR Jaylen Waddle and S Jordan Poyer. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 3, 2025

Primetime Games

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen