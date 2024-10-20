Fantasy Football
Jack Stoll News: Will be TE2 vs. Giants

Published on October 20, 2024

Stoll will be the backup tight end to Grant Calcaterra for Sunday's game against the Giants due to Dallas Goedert being ruled out with a hamstring injury, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Goedert suffered the hamstring injury early in the first quarter of the Eagles' Week 6 win over the Browns. Stoll finished the game with a season-high 39 offensive snaps, though he did not register a target. Calcaterra will operate with the first-team offense Sunday while Stoll figures to be primarily featured in run packages.

