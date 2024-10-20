Jack Stoll News: Will be TE2 vs. Giants

Stoll will be the backup tight end to Grant Calcaterra for Sunday's game against the Giants due to Dallas Goedert being ruled out with a hamstring injury, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Goedert suffered the hamstring injury early in the first quarter of the Eagles' Week 6 win over the Browns. Stoll finished the game with a season-high 39 offensive snaps, though he did not register a target. Calcaterra will operate with the first-team offense Sunday while Stoll figures to be primarily featured in run packages.