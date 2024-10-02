Jaelan Phillips Injury: Done for season

Phillips announced Wednesday via his personal Instagram account that he will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to a knee injury, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Phillips didn't mention the exact diagnosis of the knee injury he suffered in Monday's loss to the Titans, but the 2021 first-round pick did state that he'll need reconstructive surgery. The Miami product returned to the field this season after sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury eight games into the Dolphins' 2023 campaign. He's appeared in 12 games over the past two seasons, recording 49 total tackles, including 7.5 sacks, and four pass breakups. Expect Emmanuel Ogbah to see more work with Miami's first-team defense now that Phillips has announced he's out for the season.