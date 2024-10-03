Jaelan Phillips Injury: Recovering from partial ACL tear

Phillips (knee) suffered a season-ending partial right ACL tear during Monday's loss to the Titans, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

Phillips was limited to eight regular-season appearances last season, with most of his missed time come as the result of a torn Achilles sustained Week 12. The standout pass rusher was able to work his way back and gain clearance to play as early as August, but he now faces the task of recovering from yet another serious injury. The Dolphins picked up Phillips' fifth-year option over the offseason, so he will play out the final year of his rookie contract during the 2025 campaign.