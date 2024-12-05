Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jahmyr Gibbs headshot

Jahmyr Gibbs News: Scores receiving TD in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Gibbs rushed 15 times for 43 yards and secured all six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 34-31 win over the Packers on Thursday night.

Gibbs and backfield mate David Montgomery struggled to find consistent running room, and 20 of Gibbs' rushing yards actually came on one carry. However, the second-year back tied Tim Patrick for the lead in receptions and recorded his second receiving touchdown of the season on a two-yard catch just before halftime. Gibbs now has four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) over the last four games heading into a Week 15 home clash against the Bills on Sunday night, Dec. 15.

Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now