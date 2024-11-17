Jaire Alexander Injury: Avoids serious injury

The knee injury that knocked Alexander out of Sunday's 20-19 win over the Bears is not believed to be serious, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport further reported that Alexander is "going to be ok" and that Sunday's injury was a continuation of one that the cornerback had already been working through. The seventh-year pro did miss the Packers' Week 9 loss to the Lions with the injury before Green Bay's Week 10 bye. Alexander has 16 tackles (15 solo), seven passes defensed, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in seven games this season.