Jaire Alexander News: Past groin issue

Alexander (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but he practiced in full Friday, indicating that he's moved past his groin injury. The All-Pro cornerback helped hold Stefon Diggs to five catches for just 23 yards against the Texans in Week 7. Alexander will have his hands full again Sunday, as rookie Brian Thomas currently ranks sixth in the NFL with 513 receiving yards through seven games.