Jake Bobo News: Scores in finale

Bobo caught his lone target for a four-yard touchdown in Sunday's 30-25 win over the Rams. He finished the 2024 season with 13 catches (17 targets) for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Bobo finally found the end zone in the final week of the season. The second-year receiver averaged 17.7 offensive snaps per game as the Seahawks' No. 4 wideout. He could compete for a promotion behind DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba next season if Tyler Lockett moves on, but the Seahawks would likely bring in significant competition rather than let Bobo walk into that role.