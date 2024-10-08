Jake Moody Injury: Could face month-long absence

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that he expects Moody to miss "about a month" due to a right high-ankle sprain, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

While Shanahan admitted that Moody's recovery timeline is still somewhat hazy, the kicker could be a candidate for injured reserve if the 49ers determine that he'll need at least four games to recover from the ankle sprain. At the very least, the 49ers will be without Moody for at least a few weeks, with his injury prompting the team to bring in five kickers for a tryout Monday. The 49ers ultimately signed Matthew Wright, and he'll take over as the team's kicker beginning with Thursday's game against the Seahawks.