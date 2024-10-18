Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Jake Moody headshot

Jake Moody Injury: Out again in Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Moody (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Moody sustained a right high-ankle sprain Week 5 against the Cardinals, and coach Kyle Shanahan said afterward that the kicker would require roughly a month to recover from the injury. Consequently, it's no surprise that Moody is missing a second game in a row, and the 49ers will be using a third kicker in as many contests this weekend after Matthew Wright emerged from Week 6 with shoulder and back issues that will require an IR stint. Anders Carlson, who is on San Francisco's practice squad, is lined up to handle placekicking duties Sunday and potentially beyond that point.

Jake Moody
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News