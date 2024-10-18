Jake Moody Injury: Out again in Week 7

Moody (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Moody sustained a right high-ankle sprain Week 5 against the Cardinals, and coach Kyle Shanahan said afterward that the kicker would require roughly a month to recover from the injury. Consequently, it's no surprise that Moody is missing a second game in a row, and the 49ers will be using a third kicker in as many contests this weekend after Matthew Wright emerged from Week 6 with shoulder and back issues that will require an IR stint. Anders Carlson, who is on San Francisco's practice squad, is lined up to handle placekicking duties Sunday and potentially beyond that point.