Jake Moody News: Healthy output in blowout win

Moody went 3-for-3 on both field-goal attempts and point-after tries in Sunday's 30-13 win over New England.

Moody got back on track with his strong start to the fantasy campaign after converting all of his kicks for 12 points on the heels of last week's mediocre effort. The 2023 third-round pick has nailed 11 of his 12 attempts from the field this season, chipping in 10 PATs for fantasy managers through four games. Moody makes for a great starting option heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals.