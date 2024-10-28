Jaleel McLaughlin News: Finds end zone Sunday

McLaughlin carried the ball eight times for 47 yards and caught his only target for a nine-yard touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Panthers.

While his nine touches were far behind Javonte Williams' 21, McLaughlin actually led the Broncos in rushing yards on the afternoon, and his 56 scrimmage yards were a season high. The second-year back capped his performance with his third TD of the year in the third quarter, giving Denver its final points of the game. McLaughlin may be working his way back into a timeshare with Williams, but they both face a daunting matchup in Week 9 against the Ravens.