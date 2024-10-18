Jaleel McLaughlin News: Four carries in win

McLaughlin rushed four times for 35 yards in Thursday's 33-10 win over the Saints.

McLaughlin played just 22 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps Thursday, a season low for the second-year running back. Meanwhile, starter Javonte Williams played 63 percent of snaps and handled 14 carries in the contest on his way to 88 yards and two touchdowns for his best fantasy performance of the season. Though McLaughlin was the clear No. 2 option out of the backfield, his usage left much to be desired. The 24-year-old failed to see a single target in the contest for just the second time this season. Additionally, McLaughlin was not used in scoring position, as he didn't handle any rushing attempts in the red zone. Through seven weeks, he's recorded at least one red-zone rushing attempt in just three games. With Williams gaining some steam and rookie Audric Estime making his return to lineup, McLaughlin should be viewed as nothing more than an insurance policy and change-of-pace back in Denver's inconsistent offense. The Broncos host the Panthers in Week 8.