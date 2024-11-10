Jaleel McLaughlin News: Limited to two carries Sunday

McLaughlin rushed two times for 12 yards in the Broncos' 16-14 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Sunday brought a changing of the guard to the Broncos backfield, as McLaughlin and Javonte Williams combined for just three carries to rookie Audric Estime's 14. McLaughlin had logged at least three rush attempts in each game this season and a combined 13 over his previous two contests, so the drop in involvement, which also included his third game without a target, was somewhat notable. McLaughlin figures to continue operating a passing down role whether it's behind Williams or Estime in a Week 11 home matchup against the Falcons.