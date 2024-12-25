Jaleel McLaughlin News: Logs full practice Wednesday

McLaughlin (quadricep) practiced fully Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

McLaughlin was inactive for this past Thursday's game against the Chargers, but the running back's return to full practice participation Wednesday (after a limited session Tuesday) paves the way for him to return to action Sunday against the Bengals. In that context, he'll rejoin a backfield that also includes Javonte Williams and Audric Estime, which sets up a potential time share that makes McLaughlin a hit-or-miss fantasy lineup option in Week 17.