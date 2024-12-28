Jaleel McLaughlin News: Narrowly leads backfield in return

McLaughlin rushed the ball 10 times for 69 yards in Saturday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Bengals. He added two receptions on two targets for seven yards.

McLaughlin returned from a quadriceps injury that sidelined him in Week 16, and he narrowly led the Broncos' backfield in touches. While the split backfield continues to hold back his overall stat lines, McLaughlin was impressive with his opportunity by picking up at least 10 yards on four of his 10 carries. He appears to be the most trustworthy running back in the offense heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs, but his fantasy appeal remains limited due to the unpredictable division of touches.