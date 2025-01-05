Jaleel McLaughlin News: Remains leader of backfield

McLaughlin recorded 16 rushes for 39 yards in Sunday's 38-0 win over the Chiefs. He added two receptions on two targets for nine yards.

McLaughlin saw a season-high 16 carries despite getting only two rushing attempts in the fourth quarter of a blowout win. He did lack effectiveness by averaging just 2.4 yards per carry with his longest gain going for just nine yards. While McLaughlin isn't likely to see a traditional workhorse role, all indications are that he is the top back in Denver's backfield heading into a wild-card round matchup against the Bills.