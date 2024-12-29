Jalen Coker News: Catches two passes in loss

Coker caught both of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 48-14 loss to the Buccaneers.

The undrafted rookie wideout from Holy Cross finished as the Panthers' second-leading receiver in Sunday's blowout loss, trailing Adam Thielen's 110-yard performance. Coker has shown flashes of potential throughout his rookie campaign, having now recorded 25 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns over 10 appearances. Expect the 23-year-old to remain one of the Panthers' top receiving options in Week 18, when the team travels to Atlanta.