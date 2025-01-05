Jalen Coker News: Leads pass-catching corps in win

Coker brought in all seven targets for 62 yards in the Panthers' 44-38 overtime win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Coker led the Panthers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon to cap off an encouraging rookie campaign that included a 100-yard effort in addition to Sunday's productive tally. The undrafted Holy Cross product recorded multiple receptions in each of his last seven games and will enter training camp next summer ready to compete for a higher spot on the depth chart.